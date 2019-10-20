Twitter app for Android gets OLED-friendly dark mode in new alpha version

The ‘Lights Out’ mode is different from the current dark mode on Android devices.

Twitter had rolled out an OLED-friendly dark mode called ‘Lights out’ back in March, but it was only limited to iOS users. Now, more than six months later, Twitter is rolling out the dark theme to Android users as well, albeit on the alpha version of the app.

The ‘Lights Out’ mode is different from the current dark mode on Android devices. The ‘Lights Out’ mode turns the UI of the app to pitch black instead of dark blue. This mode does a better job at power consumption on Android smartphones that sport an OLED display.

How to enable Lights Out mode theme

If you are an alpha user of the Android app, you will find the option to enable the lights out dark mode under the Settings and privacy > Display and sound > Dark mode appearance menu.

Notably, the new OLED-friendly dark mode is available for users on alpha version 8.19.0-alpha.03 of Twitter for Android. The mode let users switch from light to the dark mode theme of their choice according to their timezone, taking the burden off users to modify the adjustments.

At present, there is no information about when the automatic dark mode will come to Android.

Dark Mode is the new trend across social media apps and user interface. It comes with a number of pro-user features such as it reduces strain on the eyes by reducing the emission of blue light. Blue light is believed to be extremely harmful and affects the sleeping pattern.

Also, dark mode on apps reduces the consumption of a smartphone’s battery with the pixels all turns black, which is better in the long run for users. It has been widely reported that popular messaging platform WhatsApp is also working on a dark mode for its app, which could launch in 2019.