Twitter announces slew of initiatives to fight misinformation ahead of India’s Assembly Elections

Twitter rolls out multilingual initiatives aimed towards voters literacy ahead of Assemble Elections (Reuters Image)

Twitter is ramping up its platform for upcoming Assembly Elections in India in a bid to keep it free from all kinds of misinformation. Twitter has recently announced a slew of features focused on keeping the platform sanitized and informed with healthy conversations between political parties, media and netizens.

The first feature is an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions to provide reliable information around the elections. There are pre-bunks and de-bunks features to tackle election-related misinformation, a custom emoji to encourage participation in election discussion and the #DemocracyAdda to better voter’s literacy and participation among young Indians on Twitter.

These prompts from Election commissions and civic bodies will appear on people’s timelines and in search, including details on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

A service will de-bunk critical issues related to elections through curated Twitter moments. The Moments aspire to be unbiased, fair, have high standards of accuracy and will feature compelling and diverse content.

The features will be available in the regional language of the place where the elections are being held in i.e Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam apart from Hindi and English.

These features will make finding information about the election candidate, polling booths, voting dates and EVM voter registration better. Video series $#HerPoliticaljourney will be revived for women leaders to talk about their personal stories with women journalists.

Netizens can use custom emoji for the #AssemblyElections2021 to make participation in election-related discussions more interesting. There will be another emoji featuring an inked finger to showcase that a voter has exercised their right and will be available till May 10, 2021. People can tweet in all six languages to activate these emojis.