Twitter android app crashing? Here’s how to fix the bug

Twitter announced that Android app has been fixed and the users can easily update the app (Reuters image/ File)

Social networking site Twitter has advised its users not to update the latest version of its app from Google Play Store. The move comes after reports of the android app of the microblogging site crashing poured in from users across the world.

In a tweet, the American microblogging service announced that it is investigating the issue. “We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” the tweet reads.

However, Twitter later announced that the Android app has been fixed and the users can easily update the app. It also thanked the users for showing ‘patience’.

“The Android app has now been fixed. The latest version (8.28.2) should no longer crash on launch –– you’re good to go ahead and update when it becomes available for you. Thanks for your patience,” the social networking service tweeted.

Several users complained about the problem on Twitter asking it to verify whether only he/she is facing the issue.

This is not the first time that users faced problem on Twitter. On January 8, 2020, there was a problem with ‘Search’ which restricted the latest Tweets from showing.

In a tweet, the microblogging site had then said, “Some of you may have experienced a problem with Search today, which prevented the latest Tweets from showing. We’ve fixed this and you should now see all Tweets for your searches.”

On January 19, 2020, the mobile messaging platform Whatsapp, which is owned by Facebook, too faced an outage in several parts of the world including India. Taking to Twitter, the users complained that they were unable to share photos, GIFs and videos using the WhatsApp. However, the service was resolved later.