Twitter acquires podcast app Breaker to help create the future of audio conversations

Podcast app Breaker is now team Twitter

Social podcast app Breaker is joining Twitter bringing its expertise in audio experience to the micro-blogging site. Financial details of the acquisition of the team behind four-year-old San Francisco based Breaker has not been disclosed.

Breaker co-founder Leah Culver confirmed the news on Twitter. “I’m joining Twitter to help build @TwitterSpaces,” said her tweet. “While I’ll very much miss @breaker, I’m so excited to help create the future of audio conversations.” it further said.

Another co-founder Erik Berlin announced the news of the merger in a blog post. Calling himself and Culver ‘enthusiastic users on Twitter’ he said they are looking forward to creating new experiences for the Twitter community now.

The blog post also informed that Breaker will shut down for all on January 15th. “Sadly, for use and our users, we’ll be shutting down Breaker,” it said asking podcast hosts to find a new home. The blog post also detailed on transferring the existing subscriptions to another podcast listening app.

Twitter engineering team leader Michael Montano also confirmed Breaker and Twitter getting together tweeting designer Emma Lundin and founders Berlin and Culver moving to Twitter. “I’m excited to work with the Breaker team,” Montano tweeted from his verified account.

Breaker app compatible to both iOS and Google-backed Android software users helped to find and listen to podcasts. Last year in December, Twitter introduced Spaces which it describes as a platform built around the voices of Twitter users. According to its blog post, around 10 people can be added to Spaces with any number of people listening to it.

Berlin in his post mentioned that when Breakers was introduced existing podcast apps were like feed readers and to-do lists. “Breakers added social community element with features such as liking and commenting on episodes.” the blog post said.

Berlin wants to expand the list of people who can create Spaces overtime at Twitter.