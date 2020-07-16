Twitter accounts of Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos hacked in high profile cyber attack linked to Bitcoin scam

The tweets sent out from the accounts of all the U.S biggies promised to double the amount of money of anyone who sent funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes.

In a high profile coordinated cyber attack, Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, Democrat Nominee Joe Biden and a host of U.S business leaders got hacked on Wednesday. The accounts were hacked and a fake tweet was sent out from all the accounts in order to promote a Bitcoin scam, Bloomberg reported. The tweets sent out from the accounts of all the U.S biggies promised to double the amount of money of anyone who sent funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes. The attack on some of the most powerful Twitter accounts did not stop at sending out a fake tweet but also ensured that the personalities were unable to put out any fresh tweet in order to clarify that they were not behind the fake tweet.

Expressing regret over the incident, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wrote that it was a tough day for the company and the company felt terrible over the incident. He also said that the company is diagnosing the nature of the attack and will share all the information related to the attack when it has got the complete understanding about the attack.

In a statement issued on its support system Twitter wrote that the company was reviewing and addressing the incident at the earliest and also conceded that the personalities whose accounts were hacked were also not able to put out fresh tweets and reset their passwords, according to the Bloomberg. Other notable personalities who became the prey of the latest cyber attack on Twitter included Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk , Kanye West, Uber Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., along with Michael Blooomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

Expressing his feelings, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wrote: "Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

More than 3 percent of the share prices of Twitter got depleted in the malignant cyber attack on the micro blogging website. The fake tweet sent across from the hacked accounts also had the desired impact as more than 12 Bitcoins worth more than $110,000 were sent on the Bitcoin address mentioned in the tweet. The situation would have worsened further but soon the Bitcoin exchange Coinbase blocked its users from sending money on the fake Bitcoin address.

This is not the first time the microblogging website has come under the radar of the cyber attack. Previously it has faced hacks including one on its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey’s account. Early this year, more than a dozen official accounts of the NFL teams were also hacked just before the Super Bowl.