TweetDeck to become a paid feature exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers?

Twitter’s TweetDeck tweet management tool that lets users manage multiple Twitter accounts and arrange their deck according to the most accessed accounts may soon become a paid feature. TweetDeck was spotted with a sign-up page by a tipster which looks like it will provide an ad-free experience available only to Twitter Blue subscribers.

In July last year, TweetDeck went through a major design overhaul. An advanced search feature was added to let users find the content they are looking for better. Originally a third-party app, TweetDeck was subsequently acquired by Twitter Inc. and integrated into Twitter’s interface. It has long ranked as one of the most popular Twitter clients by the percentage of tweets posted.

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert discovered a work-in-progress signup page for Twitter and the screenshots shared claim the new feature will be “a powerful real-time tool for people who live on Twitter” and is said to offer an “ad-free experience”. Earlier this month, Wong had indicated that TweetDeck might become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription plan by Twitter that gives its subscribers exclusive access to premium features and app customisations for a fee.

TweetDeck during its last design overhaul said in a series of tweets that the improved Tweet composer will let users create threads and add (and tag!) photos, videos, GIFs, polls, or emojis to your Tweets, including scheduled Tweets. Users were also able to access new column types like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events, Moments, and Bookmarks in addition to Decks — which helps users organise columns into groups.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indian languages to increase its engagement among cricket lovers.