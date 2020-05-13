Turns out, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also uses an iPhone

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun (Photo credit: Reuters)

It’s certainly not new or surprising for CEOs of “competing” tech brands to use Apple products. Heck, there have been cases where high-profile executives running a competing brand have “boldly” expressed their appreciation for Apple products. Be that as it may, everytime someone does that or rather, everytime someone is “caught” doing that, the thing surely raises many eyebrows because for the average folk out there, the topic is no less than taboo. Turns out, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun also owns an iPhone. We can’t say for sure if he uses it as his primary device, but he uses it alright — and that’s all the fodder the Internet needs to go berserk.

Lei Jun is quite active on China’s social media website Weibo. The Xiaomi CEO uses the platform to promote the company’s products quite actively, but he isn’t averse to sharing random x, y or z thing that he feels like sharing. In one such event, Lei Jun posted something about buying books, and while the post itself was just about okay, it was the fact that it was posted from an iPhone that caught everyone’s attention. Like most social media platforms, Weibo posts also carry timestamps, including the kind of device the user has made the post from. Lei Jun deleted the post soon after, though it was enough for someone, somewhere on the Internet, to take a screenshot and post it online. So, yes, that happened (via Toutiao).

Again, just because Lei Jun used an iPhone to make a Weibo post, doesn’t really mean anything. He could be using it as a secondary device for comparison purposes, to fine tune an existing Xiaomi product or something that the company may be working on. Lei Jun is known to be actively involved in Xiaomi’s product development cycles, and therefore, this could be just another test run, that’s fairly common among tech brands. But at the same time, you don’t usually expect people of his stature to also let it out in the open — even if it were by accident.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also recently come under fire for using an iPhone to post things about the company’s Realme 3-series phones.

