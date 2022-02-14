TSAARO: Keeping client’s data safe and secure

This startup believes that data privacy and cybersecurity is a different battle that needs to be fought relentlessly, focusing on securing data

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was adopted five years back and implemented in 2018. Other countries are juggling to meet the gold standard, with all eyes now on India where the long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) is getting closer to becoming law, most likely in the first half of 2022— according to reports.

With the advent of GDPR in the EU, the world market changed with its focus on regulating data and that’s what motivated the two co-founders of Tsaaro (Akarsh Singh and Rohit Jain) to start Tsaaro in January 2021.

“Tsaaro was born out of the vision that data privacy and cybersecurity is a necessity for all businesses and is a different battle that needs to be fought relentlessly,” says Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tsaaro. “We work to create an efficient data secure environment by building robust security systems.”

Through its pragmatic approach to providing clients with practical and workable solutions, the company supports them to deal with a wide range of security and privacy-related challenges, and also helps them to navigate the legal and regulatory complexities of data protection regulations. The objective is to make India a safer country with its personal data, which has already been a concern due to the growing concerns and cases of data exploitation and misuse.

Singh says, Tsaaro wants to take its learnings to the world with its data security export business. “Our work is being highly appreciated in the Netherlands’ market, and we have opened an office there.”

Tsaaro has acquired over 30 clients from four different countries. “Customers come from all around the world, including the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and India. We have employed 30 data privacy experts who work in a variety of fields,” says Singh.

Apart from the company’s B2B business, Tsaaro expanded its services to the B2C market, with ‘Tsaaro Academy’, where it provides advanced privacy training and certifications. Tsaaro Academy, which was founded the same year, now offers a variety of IAPP certifications, including the CIPP/e, CIPT, and CIPM.

“Tsaaro and Tsaaro Academy have worked with several companies, including OneTrust as its Privacy Management Partner and ZS Associates as its Knowledge Partner. In addition, the organisation is an approved IAPP training partner in the Asia Pacific region,” he informs.

Tsaaro is a bootstrapped startup and expects to end the current financial year with a revenue of around Rs 30 crore. The company is hopeful of seeing a fourfold increase in revenue in the next financial year. The company also got funding of `20 lakh from IIT Kanpur – C3i hub for its research work in privacy enhancing technology.

According to Singh, the need for data protection is at its peak in the world, with the highest number of data breaches being reported in all lifetimes. “Tsaaro wants to make sure that organisations’ risk of data breach decreases and the number of data breaches decreases. In the fight against the abuse of personal data, we plan to grow our Indian as well as overseas business by four times,” says Singh, adding, “Tsaaro Academy’s goal is to train 10,000 people in data protection by the end of the current financial year.”