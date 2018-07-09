Truvision TX55101 4K UHDTV review: Great audio and viewing experience

Truvison TX55101 4K UHD TV comes with 8GB internal storage and offers a good display

With Chinese and homegrown firms creating a decent amount of buzz around smart televisions, several established global firms are going all out to woo the consumers. Recently, Truvision, a well-known consumer electronics and appliances company in Europe, introduced its TX55101 4K UHD TV in the Indian market. Priced at `65,990, the smart TV comes with a high-performance engine, miracast connectivity, and high-speed responsiveness.

Out of the box, the TV has the slim line bezel design. In the box, along with the TV set, you get a unit of remote, battery, wall mount and warranty card. The smart TV has simple and elegant design. The key functionalities such as HDMI port, USB port and power jack are placed on the lower bottom from the back side. Unlike traditional sets, where you struggle to even connect your USB, reaching out to ports are easy—one only needs to tilt the TV without taking it off the wall.

Coming to operations, the TV relies on Google Play store. The user can access various apps, games, streaming videos and web searches. This can be done either by connecting to your mobile or connecting your TV to a Wi-Fi network. All these will be navigated with the help of a remote which many users may find difficult to use for web surfing. It runs on Android 4.4 with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The interface is icon-based, the interface is easy to use and decent in performance—not the fastest but it does not lag behind.

The TV offers good brightness and contrast; the full HD resolution keeps visuals sharp. During the review period, we played graphic intensive games and watched HD videos without any stutter. The picture quality was decent and even the up-scaling of non-HD channels was impressively good. As far as audio quality is concerned, the TX55101 Dolby Digital sound experience was good with clear vocals and good loudness. In terms of connectivity, the TX55101 smart TV comes with a RF, two AV-in, one PC Input (VGA), one PC Audio Input, three HDMI, two USB and one AV-out ports.

Truvison 4K TX55101 is a decent smart TV with good display and audio quality. Overall, it offers a great experience to viewers.

Estimated street price: Rs 65,990