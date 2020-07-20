Truke Fit Pro: Ergonomically engineered for maximum comfort

For music enthusiasts seeking a good sonic experience on a budget, Hong Kong-based audio brand Truke has debuted its latest true wireless earbuds Fit Pro.

It’s a cable-cutting age, no surprise that true wireless earbuds are selling like hot cakes. True wireless headphones refer to Bluetooth earbuds that have neither cords or wires between them nor to an audio source (smartphones, MP3 players, tablet, etc.). Since they have no wires, the mic, controls and battery are built into the housing of the earbuds. With increased demand, they are also getting quite affordable.

For music enthusiasts seeking a good sonic experience on a budget, Hong Kong-based audio brand Truke has debuted its latest true wireless earbuds Fit Pro. These innovative dolphin-designed open fit earbuds feature a universal Type-C charging interface, 15 minutes quick charge for one-hour playback, and compatibility with a comprehensive range of smartphones and gaming devices. They are available on Amazon at a launch price of just Rs 999.

The Truke Fit Pro earbuds have been ergonomically engineered for maximum comfort and is backed by a 500mAh charging case to get up to 24 hours of music playback. Available in three trendy colour variants—Basil Green, Royal Blue and Carbon Black, the Fit Pro instantly pairs with devices and promises high fidelity sound with its 13mm dynamic driver.

More often than not, most true wireless earbuds can be used for about 3 hours before they get completely drained. This is where charging cases come in handy. A great charging case can give your headphones an extra 5-6 hours of listening time. The Truke Fit Pro earbuds come with a 500mAh charging case battery. They offer support for Bluetooth version 5.0, have a charging time of 90 minutes and playtime of 4.5 hours. What’s more, they have connection distance of 10 metres and call duration support of 4 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 999