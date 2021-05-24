Truke Buds S1 & Q1: Snug fit in-ear, skin-friendly TWS earbuds that come in stylish miniature cases

The snug fit in-ear earbuds are skin- friendly and come in stylish miniature cases, making them perfect for outdoor endeavours as they refuse to fall off in any kind of head movement.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones or earbuds are the current craze in audio technology; when you wear them, you have the complete freedom to move. There are no wires to connect your earbuds to your phone, or even to each other. All this sounds amazing, doesn’t it? Audio brand truke has brought out two new ergonomically designed TWS earbuds—Buds S1 and Q1 for music lovers and fitness freaks. Available on Amazon and Flipkart, these truke Buds come equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The snug fit in-ear earbuds are skin- friendly and come in stylish miniature cases, making them perfect for outdoor endeavours as they refuse to fall off in any kind of head movement.

truke Buds S1 (Rs 1,499)

Offering a playtime of upto 10 hours on a single charge, truke buds S1 come equipped with a 500mAh premium sliding case, providing a total playtime of upto 72 hours. It offers high fidelity powerful sound with its 10mm Graphene speakers coupled with AAC Codec Support. It comes with a universal Type-C charging interface and features a rich digital LED display with one touch manoeuvre. These earbuds also have a Quad MEMS Mic ENC that allows a rich calling experience.

truke Buds Q1 (Rs 1,299)

The truke Buds Q1 is backed with a 400mAh charging case that allows up to 60 hours of music play back time on full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge. Its instant pairing technology with Bluetooth 5.1 ensures stable and fast connection. The TWS in-ear earbuds promise high fidelity sound with 10mm dynamic driver and AAC Codec Support. It is equipped with Quad MEMS Mic ENC enabling crystal clear calls. It has Low Latency Gaming Mode.