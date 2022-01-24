Truke AirBuds Lite & BTG3 earbuds: Walk as you talk, hands-free and wire-free

AirBuds Lite and BTG3 earbuds are equipped with AI-powered noise cancellation for a high-quality calling experienceAirBuds Lite and BTG3 earbuds are equipped with AI-powered noise cancellation for a high-quality calling experience

They are designed for active lifestyles, they eliminate the hassle of wires too. We are talking about two new True Wireless earbuds—AirBuds Lite and BTG3—from homegrown audio brand Truke. In the past, we have reviewed some of its audio products that come with high-end features at an affordable price. Both the new products sport similar features but different designs to cater to two different consumer segments. BTG3 is available on both Amazon and Flipkart and AirBuds Lite is available on Flipkart only. Both the products are priced at Rs 1,399.

AirBuds Lite and BTG-3 offer a good gaming experience with a specialised gaming mode and ultra-low latency up to 55ms. Both the products are super-charged with Empirical Technology that promises 2X energy efficiency, 2X transmission speed, and 1.8X reliable connection. Additionally, they come with AI-powered Deep Neural Network Call Noise Cancellation technology, which enhances the calling quality even in a noisy environment. Decked with Bluetooth 5.1, the auto play/pause music feature allows users to use the High-Precision Contact Sensor that detects the wearing status of the device and automatically plays the music once the buds are on ears. The in-ear detection can be turned on/off by tapping three times on left earbud as per customer need.

Both earbuds come with two play modes—music and gaming. The gaming mode enables the low latency feature which enhances surround sound experience whereas in the music mode, you can enjoy the music sans any disturbance. BTG3 is available in two colour, Black and Red, while AirBuds Lite is available in Black and Blue. BTG 3 sports a customised game core chipset with high performance and enhanced sound quality. The compact case with ergonomic in-ear earbuds packs in a 48-hour playtime, 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, and additional 38 hours with a 300 mAh charging case. The earbuds are backed with a fine cinematic sound experience with 10mm 32O Titanium Drivers that extend High Dynamics, High Sensitivity, and High Fidelity.

Put simply, savour the best of new-age technology with HD quality calling experience even in a noisy environment.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,399