Truecaller version 12 launched with video caller ID, call recording and more: Top features, other details

According to the company, the new version will be sent out as a gradual update in India and other countries “soon”.

Truecaller 12 for Android: Truecaller on Thursday announced its version 12 for Android and with this have come in several new features and a new design. The app, in addition to the new features, would continue to support older features like call alerts, call reason, full-screen caller ID as well as inbox cleaner, while providing support for 46 languages. Among the new features is the important call recording feature, along with a redesigned interface. According to the company, the new version will be sent out as a gradual update in India and other countries “soon”.

Also read | Tech & Skills: Nurturing an innovation mindset

The new interface of the app is streamlined and is based on the user feedback received over the past year. Truecaller has decided to separate the tabs for calls and SMS, seeing as the latter facility is used by more than 15 crore people. With this, individual Truecaller chats, Truecaller Group chats as well as SMS will be available in a separate tab in the app. Apart from this, the app will also now come with a fun feature called Video Caller ID. Using this, people will be able to set a short video that would play automatically when they were to call their friends and family. For this, users would be able to either choose one of the in-built templates, or record one themselves. Video Caller ID feature would be available for all the Android users, Truecaller said.

What is the biggest feature is the option of call recording – finally. The feature is increasingly in demand due to all of the conversations happening telephonically, and due to the lack of availability of any reliable call recorders. It had been a Premium feature, “but it’s now back and available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer”, the company said. The feature would be capable of recording both incoming and outgoing calls irrespective of whether such a feature would be built into the device or not. Truecaller has also assured that it would not be able to access any of these recordings as they would be stored locally in the app. Moreover, the recordings would be shareable via Bluetooth, email or other messaging platforms.

Apart from this, the app would also be getting a ‘Ghost Call’ feature, which would allow users to pull a prank on their friends or to get out of any uncomfortable situation by setting any name, number and photo and pretending like the user is getting a call from that person. They would also be able to choose a contact from the phonebook to set as the “Ghost Caller”, and scheduling such a call would also be possible. However, only Premium and Gold subscribers of Truecaller would be able to use it.

The last of the new features that is set to come with the update is the “Call Announce”, which will speak out loud the incoming caller ID if enabled. The feature would work for saved contacts as well as numbers that are identified by Truecaller for normal voice calls or calls made using Truecaller. Users would also be able to enable this feature only for when they have headphones on. This would also be available for Gold and Premium users of Truecaller.