Truecaller takes on Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse with new ‘Open Doors’ app for Android, iPhone: Details

Truecaller has launched a new app called Open Doors, which allows users to make private audio conversations. The company claims that it’s easy to use and is aimed at taking on services like Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse. The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

“Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question – how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices”, said the company in an official blog post.

The app is currently available in various languages, such as English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin, and French. According to the company, conversations that are happening through the app are never stored anywhere. Also, nobody can listen in on them without your permission.

How OpenDoors works

The company claims that the process of signing in with Open Doors is simple. If you’re already a Truecaller user, then you can just tap the app’s icon and sign in with one tap. However, if you’re not a user of the app, then you’ll need to provide a one-time password or a missed call to get the verification process started.

The app only needs two permissions to function: contacts and phone permission. It’s a completely secure app, and the participants can’t see each other’s phone numbers.

As a user of Open Doors, you can set the time and start a conversation at any time. You can also let your friends join the conversation by clicking on a link you share.