Truecaller steps up its game against spam with its biggest update ever; full details inside

Truecaller just received its biggest update ever. The new update, aka version 11, brings an all-new look, full-screen caller ID, Smart SMS and more to Truecaller. Truecaller 11 is now rolling out for both Android and iOS platforms globally. “With this update we want to make it even more easier for our users to have streamlined communication,” Truecaller said in a statement. The focus seems to be on fighting the growing menace of spam.

Let’s start with the look. Truecaller has redesigned the Home tab in Truecaller 11 to “streamline” calls history, SMS and instant messages conversations all in one place. This means all messages and calls will be now merged into a single list on the Home tab. It will be possible to respond to or make a call, text, and more directly from the Home tab, as before.

Now the new features. Truecaller is getting rid of its floating pop-up caller ID in Truecaller 11, in favour of a “full-screen” caller ID that’s claimed to offer the same look and feel across Android and iOS devices. Plus, Truecaller will also now colour-code your incoming calls to let you know what type of call it is. For instance, the caller ID will be blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.

Truecaller is also adding a Smart SMS feature in Truecaller 11 that will automatically categorize their messages into Personal, Important, Others, and Spam groups using on-device machine learning. All financial and payment notifications will be grouped under the Important tab for instance. Truecaller will also let you pay your bills directly from the app itself. Truecaller plans to add travel reminders to the list soon.

“All processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users,” Truecaller said.