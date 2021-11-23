Truecaller says it now has 300 million monthly active users and 73% of them are Indians

In the last one year, Truecaller has added 50 million active users.

India accounts for 73 per cent of the user base for Truecaller. The caller-identification based mobile app has announced that it has hit 300 million monthly active users. In the last one year, it has added 50 million active users.

The Swedish company is one of the most popularly used spam detection and caller identification services in the world. It has a total of 500 million downloads on Google Play. The app can be used on iPhone as well. In January, Truecaller announced that half of all Indian smartphone users use the app. Revenue grew highest in West Asia followed by 139 per cent in the rest of the world. In India growth was by 111 per cent.

Truecaller listed its initiatives taken to coordinate coronavirus relief efforts last year from adding services, identifying block scammers, helping users to find hospital beds etc. Other features launched are Smart SMS, Call Recording, Inbox Cleaner, Group Voice Calling, Full Screen Caller ID in addition to the main feature of identifying callers and blocking spam numbers.