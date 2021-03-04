Truecaller rolls out new personal safety app Guardians: how to download and use on Android, iPhone

The company has assured that there will be no sharing of any information with third-party apps that can be used for commercial use.

A new personal safety app has been developed by Truecaller and it’s called Guardians. The app is equipped with many safety features that will allow users to keep in touch with their close ones in emergency situations. It is to note that this is the second app developed by the company and will help people feed their emergency contacts- family, friends, community guardians, and authorities in a list. According to the company, if any situation arises where a user is feeling unsafe, the “Emergency” button can simply share the location with the selected Guardians.

The users have the choice if they want to accept help from community guardians who are in the vicinity at the time of the emergency. Apart from this, the company is also working on a feature where local law enforcement can also help people via the app making it easier for those in need of help to get assistance in the shortest time frame.

The app in normal mode is designed to share the location of the user intermittently while preserving battery life. Those who are already Truecaller users just have to sign-in using a single tap, whereas others will have to get their phone number verified.

How to use the app?

The Truecaller users will just have to download and sign in the new app with one tap.

The process is different for non-Truecaller users as they have to verify their number via OTP or a missed call.

The app will ask for three permissions- contacts or “guardians” whom you want to share location with, location, and phone permission that will show the phone status to your chosen Guardians.

Users will be allowed to select three personal contacts for their emergency list along with the decision to choose when to stop or start sharing locations.

The company will also allow users to set up a permanent sharing with selected people.

After building an app like #Truecaller that safeguards people in their digital lives, we are making a commitment to safety in the physical world. Introducing our new personal safety app, Guardians! https://t.co/NpuAoPZzOf #GetGuardians @GetGuardians — Truecaller (@Truecaller) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the company has assured that there will be no sharing of any information with third-party apps that can be used for commercial use. This includes the Truecaller app as well.