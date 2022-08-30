Truecaller on iPhone gets revamp, here’s what changes in the app

The widely used caller identification app Truecaller today announced a new version of the app for its iPhone users. The updated iOS version is calibrated to take up less space on your phone and offer 10x times better spam protection than the older versions. It is also said to be faster and more accurate than the previous iOS versions of the app.

The new Truecaller app also gets a complete design refresh and new user experience flow. The company states that the app now takes less time for initial onboarding and is quicker in day-to-day navigation.

“This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to,” said Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller.

The highlights of the updated app include a 10x better Caller ID detection and 10x better protection against spam and scam. The design has also been tweaked to now offer enhanced detail view when you search for numbers. The search extension has been redesigned for the app.

Truecaller says that the new iOS app will soon also get other major updates like an improved SMS filter, stronger spam detection and community based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster. The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam marked numbers and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.

According to a Sensor Tower’s quarterly report, Truecaller was one of the world’s 20 most downloaded apps globally in the second quarter of the year. Truecaller was the fourteenth most downloaded app in Google Play during the second quarter.