Truecaller now lets you make Internet calls for free

Truecaller, the anti-spam service, has made an announcement that the app’s Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling feature which has been named ‘Truecaller Voice’, can now be used to make voice calls to their contacts on the same platform with the help of mobile data or Wi-Fi. Truecaller’s new calling feature, VoIP, is now being launched in stages and will soon be made available to all Truecaller app users on Android.

Earlier this month, the anti-spam app was found to be testing a VoIP calling service for its premium users, allowing them to do a voice call using Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Truecaller Voice will let its subscribers make ‘free, high quality (HD), low latency’ VoIP calls which can be done using the internet and the Truecaller Voice shortcut can be found in the in-app locations like call logs, contact profile, SMS Inbox, and after the calling screen.

When the word got out that the calling feature was being tested a week ago, it was expected to be only available for Truecaller Premium users however, the feature has been made available for all app users on Android.

Truecaller, in a press release, said that the launch of Truecaller Voice started on June 10 and, at present, is underway in stages.

So, even it can safely be said that if you are yet to see the Truecaller Voice shortcut on your installed app, the feature will be available for you soon.

Additionally, the feature will not be needing either a Truecaller Premium or Premium Gold subscription and it is being said that iOS users will be able to access it soon.

This feature will further expand Truecallers’ host of other services and now users will be able to call, chat, text, filter messages, block spammers, digital payments one platform.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the new development will play around seeing WhatsApp too offers similar features, barring the caller ID Truecaller is known for.