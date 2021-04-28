Truecaller COVID-19 Healthcare Directory launched in India to help find COVID hospitals near you

The directory can be accessed from either the menu or the dialler.

Truecaller has launched a dedicated “COVID Hospital Directory” service in India allowing users to easily find COVID-19 hospitals and health centres in their area. The service, which is currently available for Android users, offers real-time information including telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-designated hospitals across the country.

The directory can be accessed from either the menu or the dialler in the Truecaller app. It is available for both free and paying customers. Truecaller says all information is sourced from official government databases and it will be updated on real-time basis to show as many options as possible. Though it is also quick to add, the directory is meant only for search and does not guarantee availability of hospital beds.

“In light of the recent rise in cases, it’s important that Truecaller helps in any way we can. We decided to make it as easy as possible for everyone in India to find medical care near them. It can be hard to find the right healthcare numbers when you need it most, so we’ve added it to the app,” Truecaller said in a statement.

During these difficult times, it is important to have all the emergency numbers just a tap away. Our Indian users can now find their nearest COVID-19 hospital in the Truecaller app.https://t.co/sy3oaqsCaZ — Truecaller (@Truecaller) April 28, 2021

The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of COVID hospitals from multiple states across the country. “We will be updating it every day and making sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available.”

In order to use the service, users need to update their Truecaller app from Google Play Store. “As of now, it is only available on Android devices,” Truecaller added.

Truecaller is not the only tech company stepping up to offer relevant COVID-related information on its platform at a time when India is battling a second wave of novel coronavirus outbreak, reporting over 3 lakh cases daily for almost a week now. Twitter on Monday launched a COVID-19 SOS: Resources page to help amplify SOS calls and help users find resources including hospital beds, medical Oxygen, medicine, and food. In India, users can access this through the Twitter Explore tab.