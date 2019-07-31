Truecaller clarifies the UPI signup fiasco, blames app bug for quietly creating payments account

Truecaller version 10.41.6 for Android users, which was rolled out last week, led to automatic registrations. (Image: Reuters)

Truecaller app which was found to be signing up Indian users for its payment service without permission has introduced an update to its platform in India. Reports emerged on Monday that the previous software update had secretly signed up an undisclosed number of users to its payments services.

Truecaller app which helps users screen spam calls and has India as its one of the largest markets had a number of Indian users complaining on Monday this week that the spam-blocker app, had signed up them to its payments service without their permission.

TechCrunch reported that the Truecaller admitted the error and blamed a bug in the previous software release for causing the problem. The bug, it was later revealed, allowed Truecaller to quietly send a text to a bank for the verification of their account which is part of the process to sign up to the app’s payments service.

“We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we have discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected,” a Truecaller spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

As per the company, Truecaller version 10.41.6 for Android users, which was rolled out last week, led to automatic registrations. The new version with the bug fix that will be available to the users shortly in the Google Play Store.

Apart from this, Truecaller has added that it will deregister all users who were invariably added to the Truecaller Pay service.

It may be recalled that Truecaller had introduced payments services to its app in India in 2017.

Like Google and Samsung, Truecaller is dependent on Indian government-supported UPI payments infrastructure for its payments feature. As per the law, registering a user to a payment service without their permission is illegal.

Till February 2019, every tenth Truecaller user in India had registered for Truecaller Pay, the company had said.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has happened. In 2017, Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, was also found tricking users into signing up for its payments bank.