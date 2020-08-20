Truecaller adds new features to help weed out frequent spammers; details

The new feature which has been brought by the Truecaller app for Android users has been envisaged to help users dodge the regular spammers effectively.

In a bid to help users get rid of large numbers of spam calls more effectively, Truecaller has come up with additional features. Apart from playing the basic function of identifying and revealing the spam numbers to the customers, the new spam activity indicator will give additional information to customers about the peak activity hours of the spammer, Call activity along with other reports. The new feature which has been brought by the Truecaller app for Android users has been envisaged to help users dodge the regular spammers effectively.

Under the spam report, customers will get to know how many times a number has been marked as spammer by Truecaller. Additionally, users will also be able to understand whether the activity of the spammer or the frequency of calls from the number has been increasing or decreasing.

Many users who are perturbed with different spam numbers get confused and are not able to ascertain which spammer is calling more number of times. In order to ease the problems of the customers, the call activity feature in the app will show all the call activity the customer has had with the spammer. Upon zeroing in the spammer which is most notorious, the customers will have the ability to take suitable action.

There are many spammers who call at a particular time on a day consistently. Frequency of such calls on weekdays has also been found to be substantially higher. The peak calling hours of the app will solve thes vexing questions for the customers. Beware of the spammer’s peak calling time, customers can remain ahead of the curve and take suitable action.