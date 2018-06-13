Truecaller acquires Chillr multi-bank payments app, announces Truecaller Pay 2.0 in India

Truecaller is also mulling to roll out credit services, as well as other financial services in the country

Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has acquired Chillr – the country’s first multi-bank payments app. The company has also announced Truecaller Pay 2.0 in India, which will run on the forefront of the app. Truecaller entered into the digital payments space in India in March last year with Truecaller Pay.

The founders of Chillr – Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran – will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay, the company said in a release. Truecaller says it will leverage its total reach of more than 150 million users in India to bring the Truecaller Pay platform in the highlight.

Truecaller is also mulling to roll out credit services, as well as other financial services in the country, powered by the Truecaller Pay 2.0. This will be carried out in a mobile-first way to all the users.

“Since launching Truecaller Pay in 2017, we’ve seen an increasing number of use cases to make the lives of our users in India easier. By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and strengthening our plans to increase its adoption amongst our user base. We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team’s expertise and a strong user base that trust our platform and use it on a daily basis,” Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller, said.