True Wireless Stereo Earbuds: Stay plugged-in with these buds

The available variants include Black & Pine, Black & Teak, Black Leather and Blue Leather case designs.

The global True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headset market is expected to grow 33% year-over-year in 2021, reaching 310 million units, according to the Counterpoint Global Hearables (TWS) Market Forecast, 2021-2023. In India too, there is a growing demand for TWS earbuds to cater to the personalised needs for continued remote working during the Covid-19 spread. Consumers now have access to better versions of TWS devices which complement their working and entertainment needs, allowing them to take phone calls or enjoy music without being tied down by a wire. The lightweight device is the perfect portable exercise equipment as well as it enables multitasking without any hassle. Sudhir Chowdhary picks five affordable smart TWS devices to elevate your audio listening experience.

Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds and speaker (Rs 1,999)

Crossloop TWS Gen is a device which doubles up as a speaker and enables the consumers to experience good quality audio. It features instant connectivity allowing you to enjoy music or take calls from anywhere, anytime with a good range of upto 10m. The device comes with smart touch controls which provide a hassle-free experience with 20-plus hours of playtime (speaker+buds). One can experience true audio bliss with GEN Earbuds powered by 6mm HD dynamic drivers and special Acoustic Noise Isolation technology. The charging case supports charging while the speakers are turned on, so you never run out of juice. All this while being super lightweight and pocket friendly.

boAt Airdopes 511V2 (Rs 2,499)

The lightweight device offers a comfortable fit and 6mm rhythmic dynamic drivers for a loud and clear audio experience. The device has Insta Wake N Pair technology for a seamless connection with multiple devices. The device is equipped with dual microphones and has a battery capacity of 60mAh for each earbud giving a superior audio experience for up to 6 hours in a go. The 500mAh case offers 4 times the charge for earbuds with an additional playback time of up to 24 hours.

truke Buds S1 (Rs 1,499)

truke Buds S1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and environmental noise cancellation technology. These Bluetooth earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, good connectivity and compatibility with all Android and iOS devices. The device promises long usage as it comes with 500mAh premium sliding case. It has a pair of 10mm graphene speakers with AAC Codec Support and has a LED display and USB Type C support. The earbuds only weigh 4g each and you can enjoy easy access to Answer Call or Change Music tracks using Touch Control of these wireless earbuds. You can also tap two times on the left earbud to access your preferred Google voice assistant or Apple Siri.

Noise Shots Rush (Rs 2,799)

Designed for sports and an active lifestyle, Noise Shots Rush come with soft, silicone ear hooks that keep your earbuds comfortable and super-secure throughout the day. These earbuds come with 3 EQ modes and a playtime of six hours on a single charge plus 18 hours with the charging case, so that’s a whole day of your favourite customised tunes. With an IPX5 sweat-proof and rain-proof rating, full touch controls, voice assistant (Siri/Google Assistant), these earbuds are meant for no-distraction training sessions. They also feature an ultra-low latency mode (of upto 85ms) so you can amplify your gaming experience. These earbuds come neatly packed in a case weighing 90 grams. Full touch controls let your control playtime, adjust volume and manage calls without pressing buttons.

Portronics Harmonics Twins 22 (Rs 1,199)

The device features sleek, beautiful design, combined with excellent bass, and powerful, balanced sound. It has customisable fit along with high sensitivity touch features. The smart device has noise-reduction tech and allows the wireless earbuds to cut ambient noise over 50dB and retain 98% of your voice with frequencies from 200Hz to 3000Hz.