True Wireless Earbuds: Good options for budget-minded buyers

Nowadays, there are more wireless earbuds than ever vying for our attention, with each one of them promising a great user experience when it comes to connecting you to your favourite music, movies, podcasts and more. Apple’s AirPods might be aspirational, but trust me there are plenty of great-sounding alternative options to choose from. We pick two such offerings from reputed brands.

Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earbuds

Blaupunkt is is a popular brand in audio devices. The brand also has a wide range of other gadgets – home audio, car audio, speakers, including Android TVs. Recently, the company introduced its BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with ‘ENC CRISPR’ technology that filters ambient noises while on a call and only picks up human voices. The earbuds are budget-friendly and come with a stem design and charge inside an oval-shaped charging case. Moreover, they have a battery life of up to 40 hours playtime.

The earbuds are powered by a powerful 10mm driver that produces punchy bass along with crystal-clear mids and highs. The speakers produce “Stereo high definition” sound. For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1, which enables a maximum range of 30 feet without signal loss or mic dropout. These earbuds also feature an 80ms low latency mode for gaming and are enabled with Intuitive Touch Controls.

The Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS have a straight stem with chrome edges while the charging case has a clamshell-like design. The charging case packs a large 400mAh battery that is backed by a TurboVolt Charging feature providing 1 hour of playback time with 15 minutes. Additional features include sweat, water & dust resistance. They are priced at Rs 2,999 and are available in two colour options – Black and White. The product is available on Amazon.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds

The Nokia Comfort Earbuds provide up to 9.5 hours of comfortable listening on one charge. Thanks to their natural, ergonomic design and their unique comfort rings, the earbuds sit securely in your ear with a soft and lightweight feel. Working up a sweat to keep in shape? Its IPX5 sweat and water resistance means you can keep the workout going and your playlist playing, even in the rain.

Featuring large 10-mm drivers, you can enjoy high-quality sound nonstop from morning to night. And with the included charging carry case, you’ll be swaying to your favourite tunes again, with playback time up to an additional 19.5 hours. The earbuds’ Bluetooth compatibility easily pairs you up to your favourite devices and automatically switches between one or both earbuds for phone calls. And when you’re out of battery power and go for a refill, USB Type-C charging with an LED indicator lets you know at a glance when you’ve leveled up again.

KEY FEATURES

Stereo HD sound for calls, movies, music, podcasts

ENC CRISPR tech filters ambient noises while calling

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 30 feet maximum range

80ms low latency mode for gaming

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999

KEY FEATURES

Ergonomic design with unique comfort ring

10 mm drivers, touch control, IPX5 water resistant

Use both or one bud during calls

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

Up to 9.5 hours of listening time

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799