Transfer mass data on your terms: Seagate Lyve Data Transfer Services helps businesses quickly move mass data from edge to cloud

Businesses are generating massive amounts of data. Seagate’s Rethink Data report notes that enterprise data is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 42.2% over the next two years. A new Seagate-commissioned IDC survey found that enterprises frequently move this data among different storage locations, including endpoints, edge, and cloud. In over a thousand businesses surveyed, more than half move data between storage locations daily, weekly, or monthly, and their average total of physical data transferred is 473TB. The faster they can move this data from edge to core to cloud, the more quickly they can unlock insights and derive value from their data.

“With only a fraction of enterprise data being put to work due to economics and storage complexities, Seagate has simplified how mass capacity data is securely captured, aggregated, transported, and managed,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of marketing at Seagate Technology. His reference is to Seagate’s on-demand Lyve Data Transfer Services that holds the promise to simplify edge-to-cloud workflows. Lyve Data Transfer Services with its fleet of Lyve Mobile data shuttles, arrays, and services, enables businesses to move mass data quickly, securely, and simply from edge to private, public, or hybrid clouds. “The new Lyve Data Transfer Services on-demand, web-based purchasing model enables customers to pay only for what they need, when they need it,” Fochtman said.

Seagate’s Lyve Data Transfer Services solution consists of Lyve Mobile modular and scalable hardware, purpose-built for simple and secure mass-capacity edge data storage, lift-and-shift initiatives, and other data movement for the enterprise. These products are cloud-vendor agnostic and can be integrated seamlessly with public or private cloud data centers and providers. Lyve Data Transfer Services are now available through Seagate’s web site; customers simply sign up for Seagate’s data transfer services via a flexible subscription that scales up or down to meet evolving storage needs.

“Our Lyve portfolio gives the distributed enterprise a simple and innovative mass-data storage solution to lower overall storage TCO, move, scale, and monetise data, helping them drive value and growth,” Fochtman said.