TRAI makes it easier to track and report pesky telemarketers, spam calls and SMS

The regulator also issued area-wise codes for the country’s 22 cities.

India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) has issued to subscribers a list of registered telemarketers and their short message service (SMS) codes that are used for unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). The list will help subscribers raise grievances directly against telemarketers who harass them via SMS and phone calls.

“Currently, these headers are also prefixed by two alpha characters separated by a hyphen from the header and it is used to identify originating access providers (OAP). Fixed length of six alpha-numeric characters are being used to assign headers and total nine characters including prefixes and separator are being used. However, regulations permit length to go up to 11. Headers are also known as sender ID,” TRAI said.

The regulator also issued area-wise codes for the country’s 22 cities, districts, and states like Delhi, Mumbai Uttar Pradesh (east and west), West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, northeast, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Throughout the years, spam messages and calls from telemarketers such as bank and insurance brokers, car dealers, and credit card dealers have plagued customers, leading to complaints from them to their respective telephone service providers.

Although TRAI has taken a number of actions over the years, such as unregistering, blacklisting, and imposing penalties on telemarketers, it has not shared their names and codes until now.

According to TRAI, Bharti Airtel / Bharti Hexacom, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Vodafone Idea, Aircel / Dishnet Wireless, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Nigam Telephone Ltd (MTNL), Reliance Communication, Tata Teleservices / Tata Teleservices (Mah), Reliance Telecom, Quadrant Televentures, and V-CON Mobile & Infra are the only providers of telecommunications or connectivity networks in the country.

Earlier this year TRAI had asked telecom operators to run advertising campaigns to aware subscribers of the process for registering their consent and expectations for spam messages and calls, and a complaint facility if these calls continue.