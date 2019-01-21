TOSHIBA WIRELESS HEADPHONE RZE-BT180H: Listen music anytime, anywhere

Headphones—wireless or wired —have become an indispensable accessory to those who simply can’t stay away from their music collection, stored on their mobile devices—phone, laptop or a tablet, especially to whose who are used to long hours of commuting in public modes of transport such as the metros, buses or autos.

Japanese tech major is aggressively targeting this segment with a wide range of audio products. Recently, we got their RZW-BT180H wireless headphone; it retails for Rs 2,849 and is available on Amazon: We take a look at some of its key features and performance.

Out of its extensive packaging, the RZW-BT180H comes across as a neat-looking piece of audio equipment in an attractive Blue colour. It is also available in Black, Orange and Green colours. The headphone sports a stylish and sporty design. It is quite light in weight and flexible and sometimes you forget that you are wearing them. The ear cups are well-padded and quite soft, perfect for long hours of use.

Probing further, you will find that the music and call controls/microphone are placed on the ear cup. And because your music should go where you go, you’ll get up to eight hours of uninterrupted audio playback on a single charge. The noise-rejecting dual-microphone system gives you clear phone calls, even in noisy environments. The Bluetooth headset can easily and quickly connect with smartphones, tablets, TVs and other Bluetooth devices within 33 feet, bringing you crystal-clear sound.

Interestingly, this Toshiba head-gear is passive noise isolating, not active noise cancellation(ANC). What this means is it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. As an additional factor of sound quality, it is better than ANC. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together. If you care more about noise cancellation than sound quality, you may consider other alternatives.

Some of the things that stand out: The RZW-BT180H is easy to pack, it is extremely lightweight at 281g and yet highly durable. It delivers high quality sound, both for music as well as calls and hence finds a strong recommendation.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,849