Toreto Trilogy: A great choice for people on the move

Power banks have invaded our daily lives with increasing ferocity. They are a must-have accessory in the backpacks of professionals as well as college-going students. Quite often, you\u2019ll come across this growing tribe who have their mobile devices attached to power banks. New Delhi-based Toreto, a fast-growing gadgets firm, is trying to lure these people on the move with Trilogy, its smart and stylish power bank that comes equipped with a smart LED indicator and charges upto 4four devices of 5V simultaneously. It retails for `1,999. Basically, Trilogy is a new addition to its already existing line-up of power banks available here. The device is designed to be a combination of style and utility as it can easily slip into your pocket and is not bulky, weighing just 214 grams. It is made using a superior quality alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and fireproof. Apart from this, it has an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, high temperature and short circuits. With a battery capacity of 12000 mAh and equipped with LED battery indicator, Trilogy can charge your devices at a fast speed due to its fast charging feature. One can also connect up to four devices of 5V simultaneously. A key feature of this power bank is that it has two in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro and Lightning connectors. Trilogy comes with a Lithium Polymer Battery and is available in black and white colour. Estimated street price: Rs 1,999