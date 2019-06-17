Toreto Flexo review: Decent sounding headband headset in foldable design

Of late, there is hectic activity taking place in the wireless audio equipment (headphones and earphones) space with numerous players entering the arena with their latest products. The market is witnessing the incorporation of newer technologies such as gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, and onboard storage in over-ear devices. New Delhi-based Toreto, a fast-growing gadgets firm, recently launched its Flexo brand of new stylish Bluetooth wireless headset. Priced at Rs 2,299, the new device comes in a foldable design and is extremely easy to carry around. It is equipped with good surround sound with heavy bass which allows you to get your daily dose of music while jogging, cooking or driving. This sweat-proof headset can easily by synced with a mobile phone, laptop or tablet using the advanced Bluetooth V5.0 version. Out of the box, Toreto Flexo can be easily folded and hanged around the neck. It works equally well from a distance as far as 10m. The device is designed to fit comfortably and securely on your ears. While not using the headsets, one can easily fold it and place it under the belt loop without any hindrance or fear. The headset comes with retractable earbuds which can be extended as per your convenience and can be retracted using earbuds Retract Button present on both sides. Read Also| Realme C2 review: Stylish phone at an affordable price With 3.5 hours of charging time, you can listen to your favourite songs for an uninterrupted 10 hours. Flexo headset is also said to have about 108 hours of standby time along with 10 hours of talk time. The device comes with a unique feature where you can voice dial any contact from your mobile phone. Just unlock the phone, double click on the volume button to start voice dial and then name the person whom you wish to call. Toreto Flexo has a multi-functional button which can be used for play\/pause music and receive\/disconnect call. By double pressing the MFB, one can redial the last number (one has dialed). Overall, Toreto Flexo can be a good companion at the gym, at the office, even while commuting. > Estimated street price: Rs 2,299