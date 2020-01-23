Toreto Bash: A Bluetooth speaker for travel use that comes with an output of 5W and 1200mAh battery

Toreto Bash is available in Black, Grey and Red colour at an introductory price of Rs1,799.

The market for Bluetooth speakers has exploded in the past few years, and with good reason: quality has improved and prices have dropped. Such audio devices let you enjoy music no matter where you are. Toreto Bash is one such new-age wireless speaker, made for those who love to flaunt their music and carry with them. As dozens of tiny wireless speakers continue to flood the market, Toreto Bash speaker is positioned by its makers as an ideal travel companion for travellers; it is lightweight and can easily slip into your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky. It comes with 1200 mAh battery which gives decent quality music for six hours.

Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play favourite tracks on Bash using a USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable.

Toreto Bash is available in Black, Grey and Red colour at an introductory price of Rs1,799. In terms of build quality, it is rugged can easily withstand rough usage.

The powerful speaker boasts of a unique feature like True Wireless Connection (TWS) which give you the liberty to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Of course, you can wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth from your mobile phone, laptop or tablet. Bash also has a hands-free calling facility which allows you to attend calls (there’s a built-in microphone for hands-free call. Its portability and good output of 5 Watts makes it perfect for all the fun activities you want.

This portable speaker pumps out rich sound complete with crisp highs and satisfying low-end. It has a decent six hours of play time.

Overall, a decent option if you are looking for a low-cost speaker that you can carry outdoors.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,799