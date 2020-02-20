Toreto Air Wireless Headphones: Stereo sound, long playtime

Out of its packaging, the Toreto Air wireless headphone comes across as a stylish and easy to operate device that comes with extra bass.

Another week, yet another new wireless headphone to hit the market—the consumer’s appetite for these audio accessories seems to be never-ending. Toreto’s lightweight Air wireless headphone is ideal for extensive outdoor activities, such as running, walking or undertaking physical activity in the gym or colony parks, it is equally fit for those who use the metro or busfor their daily commute. The Toreto Air wireless headphone retails for a modest Rs 2,499.

Toreto, founded in 2013 by a small team of audiophiles and gadget-aholics in Hong Kong/India, has been coming up with user-friendly designs in the recent past; we have reviewed some of their products earlier too and they stand out for their sturdy design and decent performance. Weighing just 140g, the new pair of headphones is specifically designed to pep up your style quotient, delivering stereo sound-quality while elevating the audio listening experience. This stylish headset can be handy while travelling, cooking and working, etc.

Out of its packaging, the Toreto Air wireless headphone comes across as a stylish and easy to operate device that comes with extra bass. It eliminates the hassle of all the wires, by letting you connect your headset via Bluetooth and giving you a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters). It can also be connected via aux cable.

With a 300 mAh battery, Air headphone lets you enjoy your music for 10 hours at a stretch. It also allows you to easily switch over from music to calls, letting you receive, reject and redial, with the touch of a button, and has an in-line mic.

Toreto Air headphones come in a lightweight design with adjustable headband, generously cushioned on-ear pads and foldable design ensuring lasting comfort. Its Bluetooth 5.0 ensures hassle-free paring and reliable transmission with all your smart devices and maintains a strong connection. When it comes to the sound output, the headphone’s heavy Bass fine-tuned acoustics deliver a good listening experience with a well-balanced sound. The headphones allow you the ease of switching over from music to calls at the touch of a button with an in-line remote and mic. It also comes with a USB charging cable so you can easily recharge your headphones if they run out of battery.

Overall, Toreto Air headphone is a lightweight and decent-sounding headphone fit for long hours of use.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499