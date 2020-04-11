Top location app: HERE beats Google Maps and TomTom

Edzard Overbeek, HERE Technologies

For the third year in a row, HERE Technologies was named as the world’s number one location platform by Counterpoint Research. The 2020 Counterpoint Research Location Platforms Evaluation and Analysis compared 25 leading location platform vendors, including Google, TomTom and Mapbox, in capabilities and execution.

Neil Shah, vice-president of Research at Counterpoint, said that HERE continues to emerge as the world’s leading and most comprehensive location platform in our evaluation. “Over last 18 months, HERE has widened its lead compared to the competition, developing end-to-end capabilities, a broader and deeper portfolio of offerings, a string of partnerships and a large number of customer wins.”

Counterpoint has expanded its evaluation criteria since publishing its last benchmark in July 2018. The new report evaluates leading 25 maps and location platform players, across six categories, on 60 capabilities and ecosystem success parameters. HERE leads in all categories and across more than 40 of the criteria, including developer ecosystem, indoor maps, ADAS/HD maps, geo-coding, traffic, tracking & positioning, openness, marketplace and more.

“This is a strong reflection of our evolution as a location platform company, building on our existing strengths and partnerships—as well as forging new ones—that are expanding the use cases we serve across different industries,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. “This shift has accelerated since we opened our location platform up to customers, partners and third-party developers, to help them build their own applications, monetise them and scale.”

In 2016, HERE had launched HERE WeGo—a navigation app. Centred on route planning and providing directions, HERE WeGo, in addition to showing a route, also gives parking suggestions, walking directions for the last mile, among other things.