Top blockbuster mobiles deals from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale! From Redmi Note 5 Pro to Realme 2 Pro, check top offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Day sale are now underway

The festive season is underway in India, which is the best time to bring out the buyer in you. The leading e-commerce players Flipkart and Amazon have already kicked off their respective sales and there are a lot of offers that are likely to go out of stock, considering the benefits a buyer may get. The smartphones, as usual, are the highlight of both Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales.

It is worth mentioning that the deals on smartphones have started on Amazon while Flipkart will commence the same at 12 am tomorrow.

Smartphones that come with a price tag of over Rs 10,000 and under Rs 20,000 have become quite popular over time, if we go by the anticipation buyers show for specific smartphones such as Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and many others in the same price bracket. We have compiled a list of the smartphones that fall under this price range during the sales. Some smartphones here may belong to above-Rs 20,000 range, however, the discount applied under the sale makes them eligible for the list.

1. Realme 2 Pro – The Realme 2 Pro is probably the smartphone that ticks the right boxes for the specifications you would expect in a sub-Rs 20,000 range. The smartphone costs Rs 13,990 for the base variant and the price goes up till Rs 17,990 for the high-end model. Buyers will get a discount of 10 per cent on using the HDFC credit or debit card. On top of this, there will be a free mobile case and screen protector offered with the smartphone; a minimum value of Rs 500 on exchanging old smartphone; and benefits worth up to Rs 4,200 for the Jio customers. The No Cost EMI option is also available. The sale will commence tomorrow on Flipkart.

2. Nokia 6.1 Plus – The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched earlier this year and counts as one of the highly-demanded smartphones in this range. The smartphone costs Rs 15,999, however, the e-commerce platform is selling it for a discount of Rs 1,000, which means that the Nokia 6.1 Plus can be grabbed at Rs 14,999 under the sale. Buyers can offset the cost further on using HDFC credit or debit card to get 10 per cent off, over and above a lot of other offers – 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 100 on PhonePe payments and a cashback of up to Rs 1,800 and 240GB free data to Airtel customers. The sale will begin tomorrow on Flipkart.

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro – The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is probably the device which is highly demanded among the customers. It comes with specifications such as a 20-megapixel camera on the front and Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant and Rs 16,999 for the top-end model. However, the buyer will get the smartphone at Rs 12,999 for the base variant, benefitting the customer with a discount of Rs 2,000. There will also be a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. On top of this, the buyer will also get Rs 2,500 cashback and 100GB data if he/she has an Airtel connection.

4. Xiaomi Mi A2 – The second phone from the kitty of Xiaomi is the Mi A2, the Android One sequel to the Mi A1. It comes with an MRP of Rs 17,499, however, one can get it for Rs 14,999 under the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Moreover, if the buyer decides to exchange an old smartphone, a value of up to Rs 13,150 will be available, which means the ultimate amount that the buyer will need to pay is Rs 1,849. On top of this, if the customer pays using Amazon Pay, a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,000 can be availed on the purchase worth Rs 6,000. One-time screen replacement worth Rs 6,000 will be offered to the buyer for free, among the offers such as 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on using the SBI credit or debit card. The Vodafone and Idea customers can get free 360GB data on the purchase.

5. Vivo V9 Pro – Vivo V9 Pro is the newest phone in the list and the successor to the Vivo V9 that marked the introduction of the notched display for the company. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Vivo V9 Pro will be available to buy at Rs 17,990. The offers include a discount of 10 per cent on SBI credit and debit cards, 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay, a one-time free screen replacement for 12 months, No Cost EMI option, and a cashback of up to Rs 1,950 from Jio and Vivo. The Vivo V9 Pro buyer will also be eligible to get a discount on the Amazon Echo Dot, which will be available at Rs 1,499.