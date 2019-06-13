Top 5 powerful laptops for gaming geeks

Gaming geeks are a tribe of their own, constantly glued to their screens; quite often they vent out their angst for the wrong moves they may have made in their virtual odyssey. Trust me, it\u2019s their machine that lets them down \u2013 on most occasions. Even as gaming laptops have evolved in the past few years\u2014they are now more powerful than ever before\u2014however, not every gaming enthusiast can afford a high-end gaming laptop. In this backdrop, Sudhir Chowdhary picks five budget gaming machines which will give you a great gaming experience without drilling a hole in your pocket. Asus TUF Gaming FX705DY (Rs 69,990) Diehard gamers will like the smooth and immersive gameplay on this new Asus TUF Gaming FX705 AMD Edition. It features a cutting-edge IPS-level NanoEdge display and is armed with the latest AMD Ryzen processor. With discrete Radeon graphics, it delivers high-performance gaming at an affordable price. It\u2019s also tested and certified to military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards, so you are guaranteed toughness and durability that\u2019s second to none. The Asus TUF gaming FX705DY comes with Windows 10 and costs around `69,990. Lenovo Ideapad 330 (Rs 37,990) The Lenovo Ideapad 330 is a solid laptop with good hardware and a decent display. It comes with the Intel i3 7th Gen processor with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of Optane memory which makes it great for multitasking and gaming. Graphics pressure is managed by AMD Radeon 530 graphics card with 2GB of dedicated memory. This is a good setup for gamers and will be useful in machine learning, video editing, and programming work as well. The price of Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3 7th Gen laptop is around `37,990. Acer Nitro 5 (`55,990) The Acer Nitro 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core Processor with 8GB of RAM and 4GB dedicated graphics memory. It has AMD Radeon RX 560X as a graphics card which altogether makes a cool combination which can handle gaming smoothly. The display on the front is 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution. The display is sharp and bright with good viewing angles. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and one-year international traveler\u2019s warranty (ITW). This gaming machine will cost you around `55,990. Dell Inspiron 15 (Rs 46,990) The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 15.6 inches large 1920 x 1080p Full HD display. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM to handle multiple applications and software. The storage is 1TB and will be enough for most users. This is also a great laptop for programmers and college students who need a laptop to watch movies, play some games and do programming and coding work. The price of Dell Inspiron 15 5575 Ryzen 5 Laptop is around `46,990. HP 15 (`54,990) The HP 15 comes with Intel 8th generation Core i5 chipset which performs great and is power efficient as well. We get 8GB RAM, 1TB storage and 2GB of graphics memory. Graphics card is Nvidia Geforce MX110 Graphics. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display which offers great colours and viewing angles. The 1TB storage is great for those who want to store a ton of content on their laptops. The laptop is having decent battery backup, that is, 5-6 hours. The price of HP 15 Core i5 8th Gen Laptop is around `54,990.