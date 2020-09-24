Today’s young workforce requires powerful devices: Ashish Sikka

Ashish Sikka, Director - Channel and SMB, Lenovo India.

Lenovo has introduced a host of services and solutions enabling Indian SMBs for their current IT needs in this time of pandemic. It has also debuted its latest product offering for SMBs—ThinkBook Plus, “the perfect device solution for the new workforce,” says Ashish Sikka, director – SMB, Lenovo India. “With remote working, there is no constant place of work making device management, security, maintenance, etc, a key priority. With the workforce comprising more GenZ and millennials—the requirements from devices are demanding higher productivity tasked with multitasking and good looks,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

Have the requirements for businesses changed with the current millennial workforce in play?

The modern workforce known as the multitasking generation, consisting of Gen Z and millennials, are digital natives who constantly strive to do more. They are productivity-hungry individuals who can be found working on various projects concurrently across multiple devices. Yet, switching between tasks and platforms often results in the loss of efficiency. Hence, the young workforce requires powerful devices, ubiquitous internet access, and cloud-based applications that make working anywhere, anytime, possible. Remote working increases the importance of digital technologies and flexible infrastructure, especially for the current millennial workforce who already crave cutting-edge technologies. The level of workplace transformation can be dramatic or subtle but the use of right technology is vital for a smooth transition of workplace practices.

Which SMB segments have shown an increased demand for technological resources during the lockdown?

During the lockdown, we saw an exponential increase in demand from sectors such as edutech, e-commerce, logistics, etc., and a dip in demand from SMBs seeing impact of low customer demand such as hospitality, etc.

How does Lenovo enable SMBs to be more productive in their day-to-day operations?

There are certain concerns which are taking precedence for SMBs and that makes the products and solutions we announced this week even more relevant. SMBs need a solution provider which can handle all their IT needs right from hardware requirements to services and software solution requirements. We are introducing several initiatives under Lenovo’s end-to-end Lifecycle Solutions for SMBs, meant for solving their challenges, enhancing productivity and ensuring SMBs get time on their side. From initial strategic planning to configuration, deployment, security and more, Lenovo has solutions to help companies embrace new workplace technologies.

For instance, Lenovo Premier Support is a priority service support providing 24x7x365 direct access for advanced hardware and software customer support. It delivers unscripted tech support by a Lenovo engineer to every employee in every location of the SMB, allowing the IT staff to manage routine support tasks, freeing up their time to focus on strategic efforts that move the organisation forward and benefit from priority on service parts delivery.

Lenovo ThinkShield is a custom solution that secures critical data and business technologies with comprehensive end-to-end protection, making it an ideal secure service for SMBs. Lenovo Smart Fleet Services is an IT asset management service designed to help SMBs gain control of their endpoints (both hardware and software), increase security and compliance, optimise end user experience, and automate routine manual tasks to free up IT time and resources.

Lenovo’s (Device-as-a-Service) DaaS combines hardware, services and software into a single, configurable solution for a predictable, affordable periodic fee. This model provides a faster device refresh that ensures companies have the latest technology in order to remain competitive, ensure productivity and satisfy an increasingly demanding workforce.

How does the launch of ThinkbookPlus expand the Thinkbook range of laptops?

ThinkBook Plus features an innovative e-Ink cover display that helps users be more productive when multitasking by improving focus, collaboration and creativity. A user can collaborate better by staying focused during meetings, receiving only essential notifications on the cover display such as calendar appointments, instant messages or important emails. She can take notes instantly with the integrated Precision Pen, which can be synced with Microsoft OneNote, control VoIP calls quickly with meeting hotkeys and experience better audio clarity with Harman speakers and Skype-certified microphones. With Amazon Alexa for PC integrated, users can quickly execute several common tasks, without the need to open the laptop. Prices for the Thinkbook Plus start from Rs 99,990 and it is available on Lenovo.com and Amazon.