Titan TraQ Triathlon: Tracks fitness with great accuracy

THE COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the global economy but has also posed a threat to people’s lives and health. However, there is also a silver lining to it—it has forced us to take steps (on a war footing) to improve our health and daily lifestyles. Physical exercise of any kind (jogging, walking, strength training, etc.,), whether done indoors or outdoors, has emerged as one of the important means for people to pursue good health. No wonder, there has been a surge in the demand for fitness devices (smart watches and fitness trackers), enabling people to keep a tab on their vital health parameters.

Most wearable users want their smart watch or fitness tracker to not just monitor their daily activities but motivate them to build on those. Stats such as tracking steps, heart rate monitoring, weather, receiving notifications, etc., are some of the preferred features, as this reviewer found out while talking to a cross-section of users. Their pain points—difficult to wear during exercise, poor battery life, inaccurate data, confusing user interface. Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the Titan TraQ Triathlon (Rs 17,999), the latest smart watch from this respected brand. It has been conceptualised and developed by Titan’s in-house team.

TraQ is the new smart fitness gear brand from the house of Titan, it comprises three watches—TraQ Lite, TraQ Triathlon (our trial unit) and TraQ Cardio. While TraQ Lite is the introductory variant, the TraQ Pro gears under GPS enabled, multi-sport modes are TraQ Triathlon and TraQ Cardio. They come with an amazing set of features, including an in-built GPS, a transflective display, ANT+ compatibility, heart rate monitoring and heart rate zones.

TraQ Triathlon is equipped with the smart watch functions which help to stay on track, with call and message alerts on the go, to the latest weather updates before heading out for training. Users can time every move with clock features like alarm, stopwatch, and timer and experience the thrill of training with music that has the right BPM, through the music control feature. The watch also has good battery backup with a delivery of upto 13 hours with GPS on and almost a week on standby mode with Active HRM disabled. The 290 mAh battery can easily last for a full-week on standard mode. The watch has five buttons for input, making it extremely easy to use when wearing protective gloves or with sweaty fingers where a touchscreen is extremely cumbersome to operate.

In the box, you’ll get the Triathlon watch, cradle and charging cable. In order to get started, plug in the USB cable to the cradle and put the watch on to the cradle. Then plug in the USB cable to a power source to start charging. On the watch face, the battery icon will fill up from left to right to indicate that charging is in progress. Download the TraQ mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Pairing the watch is simple. The Triathlon app helps to collate the advanced performance data enabling users to enhance their abilities. With historical data representation of HRM, pace and other activity metrics, the app also has navigation feature through on-board GPS. In short, the app is not only a metric tracking one, it even allows users to set goals and connect with friends.

The Triathlon watch is multi-sport enabled and records pace, routes, distance and calories. The latest on-board GPS technology from MediaTek showcases the location with 100% accuracy. It helps measure distance, pace and average pace while guiding the user through their route. While swimming, this watch will even record your number of strokes and distance in the pool. The built-in GPS does not require a mobile phone to work and can function independently on the watch.

The heart rate zones display monitors exercise intensity based on users’ heart rate. It is divided into five zones: warming up (50-60%), calorie burn (61-70%),

aerobic exercise (71-80%), anaerobic exercise (81-90%) and maximum intensity (91-100%). The transflective screen of the watch stays visible even in bright sunlight. There are eight watch faces to choose from with back light mode to provide an interesting interface.

In summary, the Triathlon is a good-looking wrist wear that comes with an innovative strap with perforations and channels to help sweat stay away. Its GPS can function independently from the smartwatch and does not need a mobile phone to be used. Features like heart-rate monitoring

function accurately. The watch tracks fitness and workout activities with great accuracy. All in all, this wearable is a must-have for fitness enthusiasts.

KEY FEATURES

On-board GPS showcases location with 100% accuracy

The 290 mAh Li-ion battery lasts for 7 days on standard mode

The heart rate zones display and monitor exercise intensity, based on users’ heart rate

The transflective display is energy efficient and ideal for outdoor training

Estimated street price: Rs 17,999