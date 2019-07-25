Tinder will now alert LGBTQ users when in countries with discriminatory laws

As soon as the said alert has been activated, the users will have the option to remain hidden or choose to make their profile public giving its users more control and ensuring safety (Reuters)

Tinder has launched a new feature that will hide the profiles of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer) people when in hostile countries. The feature dubbed as ‘Traveler Alert’ is aimed at protecting the LGBTQ users when they are visiting countries where homosexuality has been criminalized by law. The popular dating app has said that 70 nations around the globe still criminalise homosexuality status, therefore, Tinder will now prevent LGBTQ users from appearing when they access the app in those areas.

This latest feature in Tinder is seen as an added security layer. Egyptian police using dating apps such as Grindr to trap and arrest gay people in September 2014, a report carried by The Independent claimed. Similar reports again emerged in October 2017 but by then gay dating apps such has Hornet and Grindr had started providing its Egyptian users with safety tips in Arabic.

READ ALSO | How to permanently delete your data from Facebook

Tinder has said that the app is rolling out Traveler Alert which will appear when Tinder is accessed in one of these locations by its LGBT users to ensure that they are aware of the potential dangers the LGBTQ community faces which will enable them to take extra caution and hence avoid placing themselves in danger unknowingly.

As soon as the said alert has been activated, the users will have the option to remain hidden or choose to make their profile public giving its users more control and ensuring safety.

If a Tinder user opts to be shown and has displayed sexual orientation or gender identity on their profiles, it will not be shown until they have left the area. The Traveler Alert will activate when these users step foot in the said countries and if they start using the Tinder Passport feature to connect with new people from anywhere in the world.