Tinder to roll out video chat feature for virtual dating later this year

This would be one of the biggest feature introductions for the company. (Image: IE)

Tinder video chat: Online dating app Tinder has announced that it will launch an in-app video feature that lets users chat one on one later this year. The announcement was made by Tinder’s parent company Match Group in its earnings report released on Tuesday. According to a Verge report, while the details regarding the feature are scarce, the fact that the company is planning to launch video chat is a big news as it would be one of the biggest feature introductions for the company. Moreover, the undertaking is impressive, considering that video chat could be a medium for abuse for the millions of users of Tinder.

While the company did not share any details about the feature, the report noted that containment of harassment and abuse over video chats would be harder to monitor as compared to the text messages. However, as per speculations, Tinder would either develop some kind of system which can identify obscene images or get in touch with a third party who could provide the company with such a facility.

On the users’ end, they would have to get used to swiping on a person and then having a video chat with them, instead of screening their dates in person.

In its earning report, Tinder shared that the average swipes on the platform have reached an all-time high, with the company seeing a 37% increase in the average daily swipes in April as compared to the last week of February among women under 30 years.

The Group also said that across its other platforms, including Hinge, Match.com and OkCupid also, there was a 27% increase in the number of messages sent daily in April as compared to the last week of February. This figure stood at 35% for users under 30 years.

There are speculations that despite efforts by dating apps to adapt and introduce new features to make dating during lockdown more viable, the actual impact of the pandemic on the dating scene is likely to be seen later this year, when if the lockdown continues, users could hold off on dating until they could actually meet in person.