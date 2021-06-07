Tinder now lets you block your friends and relatives to save you that awkward encounter: Here is how to do it

Tinder introduces new blocking contacts with phone no feature

Tinder will now allow its users to be undiscoverable to other profiles that the user chooses and blocks. Those seeking romance on the app can now avoid their exes, relatives, colleagues, friends or anyone they want simply by blocking their phone number.

Here is a step-by-step guide to eliminating the chances of some of your contacts coming across your dating profile on the app.

Open Tinder and tap on the profile icon

On Settings, scroll down and select Block Contacts

Grant Tinder permission to access your phone contact list

Select phone numbers you want to avoid meeting on Tinder from the list

Tap Block Contact options.

One can also manually block someone who is not on their contact list or use the new option with sharing phone contacts list.

Tap the profile icon and go to Settings.

Select Block contacts, tap the + icon on the top of the screen

Feed the field with the person’s contact info and submit.

Tinder, however, maintains that it won’t keep the details) name, contact no and email ID) of blocked contacts. Also Blocked contacts will not be notified that they were blacklisted from a user’s account and this won’t affect the existing matches or matches of the user. If a person is not on Tinder, yet then his no can be blocked so that he is not discoverable after signing in to the app at a later stage.

However, blocking users by phone number mechanism works only if the information provided by the user is the same as that provided by blocked users while signing in.