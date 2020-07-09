Tinder introduces video chat feature in select markets; check what’s so special about the new feature on dating app

Tinder has said the Face to Face feature will vary from other video chat features provided by other apps.

Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns across the world have forced tech companies and app makers to come up with exciting features to help their user base. Companies have stepped in as well and have added many new features for their users to fight the lockdown blues. Joining the bandwagon, Tinder has launched a major new feature on its platform. The company has named the new feature as Face to Face and claims that the users don’t ask the users to exchange their numbers.

As of now, Tinder has plans to roll out the new feature in select markets such as Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, and Colorado in the US, Australia, Brazil, and France. Tinder has said that its operating team wants to assess how servers deal with the new feature before rolling out the new feature comprehensively to the world.

Tinder has said the Face to Face feature will vary from other video chat features provided by other apps. For one, all individuals must opt into the call to make it happen. If they press on the video icon at the right corner of the text chat page, they will be asked to opt-in with the other person for video calls. By doing so they would be able to make the call by themselves and their match. They can opt-out anytime they want.

When calling, all parties will agree to keep calling PG, a move that will check the spread of nudity or sexual material, hate speech, abuse, or illegal activity. The new feature will also allow users to see themselves in the same configuration as they can see the person they are calling.

Tinder’s parent company- Match had announced the move to introduce video chat features in the Tinder app in its Q1 2020 earnings report. The company had called the move to launch Face to Face as a step of evolution for Tinder in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.