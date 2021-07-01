Tim Berners-Lee’s World Wide Web NFT fetches $5.4 million at Sotheby’s

The bidding for World Wide Web started at 1,000 USD on June 23 and went on for seven days. (Reuters Image)

World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee sold off his original source code for the Internet world at Southby’s as an online NFT (non-fungible block-chain-based token.) NFT is a kind of crypto asset which auctions crypto or digital assets.

The source code written decades back was put for auction only recently. The World Wide Web was the system for navigating and accessing the information on the internet.

The bidding for World Wide Web started at 1,000 USD on June 23 and went on for seven days. The NFT will be composed of four elements, animated visualisation of the code by Berner-Lee, an original time-stamped file with the source code, a digital poster of the full code from the original files using Python, a letter written by Sir Tim reflecting on the code and process of creating it, all these elements digitally signed.