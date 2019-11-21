Tile’s new trackers sleek, stylish and help you find your lost items in a jiffy

Sticker is waterproof, adhesive-backed and Tile’s smallest finder to date.

Tile is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to-use app that locates everyday items like your phone, keys, and wallet in seconds. I have been using one of their devices and trust me, it is a great and extremely resourceful key finder (in my case); around the world too, thousands of tech-savvy consumers make judicious use of these stylish and powerful trackers to find things fast.

Recently, this American consumer electronics company debuted a new hardware line-up in India – Sticker, Slim and Pro. Together, the next generation of Tile products offer greater functionality and convenience to help users find their belongings.

Tile Sticker (Rs 3,999, pack of two)

Sticker is waterproof, adhesive-backed and Tile’s smallest finder to date. Tile partnered with 3M to design the adhesive for Sticker, so users can rest assured that once placed on a clean, flat surface, Sticker will stay put. This cost-effective and effortless tracking solution comes with a full three-year battery life and 150 feet range, enabling users the convenience to track their items without restrictions. Sticker can be attached to most metal and plastic materials, including remote controls, cameras, and outdoor gear.

Tile Slim (Rs 2,999)

Tile also introduces a sleeker Slim, now in the shape of a credit card.

This new low-profile premium design can easily slip into narrow spaces, making it a perfect fit for wallets, luggage tags, and other hidden spots. Discreet in shape and size, this Tile is still powerful with a longer 200-foot range and twice the volume of the previous Slim. Slim also boasts a full three-years of battery life.

Tile Pro (Rs 3,999)

The Tile Pro models have extended range, enabling users to locate things faster no matter where they are.

For those who value high-performance, durability and strong design, Pro is a globally renowned tracker to deliver as the most powerful finder in the market with an unprecedented Bluetooth range of 400 feet.