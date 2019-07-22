TikTok working on WhatsApp shortcut, Instagram-like Discover tab, and more

TikTok videos are not only popular within its app but also on the major social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. ByteDance, the creator of the app, is now working to streamline the WhatsApp integration within TikTok so that sharing videos becomes easier. Meanwhile, the company is also testing a ‘Discover’ tab, much like Instagram and Snapchat to help users find relevant and engaging content without having to prowl endlessly to find what you may find interesting.

TikTok is testing Link Account with Facebook and Google pic.twitter.com/CtopNPi2NY — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 18, 2019

Reverse engineer Manchun Wong has shared some screenshots of an early build of TikTok app that shows a new ‘Discover’ tab and a WhatsApp option in the sharing menu among others. This new tab replaces the Search tab but its functionality is unknown as of now. The Discover tab returns ‘Network Error’ when tapped, Wong told The Next Web in a follow-up to her discovery.

The WhatsApp shortcut, as seen in the screenshots shared by Wong, is just a redesign of the sharing menu to bring the option to the forefront. Tapping on the WhatsApp shortcut will immediately share the videos with the set of preferred friends. Moreover, Wong has noted that TikTok is also adding the ability to link the Google and Facebook accounts. None of these features are live right now.

Another important update that TikTok is bringing to its app is new icons to represent the frequency of downloads and likes on a video. This comes as an anti-measure to Instagram’s plans to hide likes and other metrics from its users.