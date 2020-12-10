TikTok was the most downloaded app of 2020

For TikTok to make it to the top, the report suggested that the growth was contributed by consumers who downloaded the app to create and socialise as well as stay entertained.

TikTok has surpassed Facebook and become the most downloaded app across countries in 2020. An industry report on mobile trends has indicated that short-video making platform TikTok jumped the list by three spots and is expected to enter the 1 billion monthly active user club next year. While TikTok has taken apex position, apps owned by Facebook have dominated the top five ranks for the most downloaded apps in the list. Facebook itself has come in the second spot followed by WhatsApp on third, and Instagram on fifth position. As many people have had video-conferencing, Zoom’s mobile app grew a lot and secured the fourth spot for the most downloaded apps of 2020.

The data has been put together by data analytics platform App Annie in its annual report. The report noted that the Coronavirus pandemic led to the increase in mobile usage by two to three years and is also one of the biggest areas of growth as people spent a majority of time on mobile devices this year. In terms of business apps, conferencing tools such as Zoom witnessed the highest growth (up by 200 per cent). The report showed that downloads and consumer spend data on the basis of combined results from iOS App Store and Google Play till November 2020. The iOS results were only reflected for China.

For TikTok to make it to the top, the report suggested that the growth was contributed by consumers who downloaded the app to create and socialise as well as stay entertained. According to the report, TikTok increased its cross-app usage with video streaming players like Netflix. This kind of blurred the lines between social and streaming, thus taking the app to stay more relevant when it comes to streaming. Meanwhile, other apps that made it to the top 10 list for most downloaded apps include Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Google Meet, Telegram, and Like.