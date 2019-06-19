TikTok users, secure your account with these nifty features: Here’s how

Recently, the app had also released a series of educational videos to help the customers understand how this industry works by giving them insight into the 14 safety features provided by them.

TikTok, one of the most popular applications in the short video streaming service recently launched new safety features for its users. The company launched a ‘Device Management’ feature that allows users to have complete control over their TikTok account in India. With the help of this feature, TikTok users will be able to end sessions or remove their accounts on other devices from inside their application which will help them in managing the safety of their TikTok account.

TikTok already supports 13 leading safety features, which make sure that the users are safe and this new Device Management feature is an add-on for the customers in India. The app already has features like age gate, restricted mode, comments filter, screen time management and safety centre.

In a statement, TikTok said that it constantly promotes a ‘safe and positive’ app experience for more than 200 million users in India by offering them in-app tools and other educational content to enable them with everything they need to have the ‘best possible experience while showcasing their creativity’. “The new feature further empowers them to manage their online presence in a wise and safe way and choose the sessions they want to end.”

Here is how you can manage your Tik Tok account

Recently, the app had also released a series of educational videos to help the customers understand how this industry works by giving them insight into the 14 safety features provided by them. The videos were released in English and Hindi keeping in mind the huge Indian customer base that they have.

Tik Tok recently deleted 6 million videos according to the company as they were violating the community guidelines of the application. The company also added that they will continue to launch new tools and initiatives to make sure a positive and safe app environment is maintained where customers can have fun and express themselves creatively as well.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

