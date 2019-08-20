‘There are safer ways to be cool’: TikTok launches campaign on safe use of platform

TikTok has over 200 million users in India

Video-sharing app TikTok has launched a campaign, titled #WaitASecToReflect, to raise awareness among netizens about the safe and responsible use of the user-generated content platforms. The company aims to execute a digital literacy programme in the country and to curb incidents of people risking their lives to shoot videos. The #WaitASecToReflect campaign, launched in partnership with the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), is designed to sensitise users to pause for a second and think about their online conduct. As part of this initiative, TikTok is also asking users to take a pledge at waitasec.in that they will “wait a second and reflect” before posting any content online.

In a statement, TikTok Director of Public Policy (India), Nitin Saluja said, “As internet penetration grows at a rapid pace across India, the need to drive awareness around safe user behaviour is felt like never before. We believe that #WaitASecToReflect will encourage all digital citizens to use the internet and online platforms in a more responsible, respectful and constructive manner.”

Being cool doesn’t have to come at the cost of your safety. So, #WaitASecToReflect before you take up a dangerous challenge to look cool. Do your bit, visit https://t.co/o9nCCmaVIc to make the online world a safe place for allhttps://t.co/ZnCzhbJUj4 — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) August 20, 2019

TikTok has over 200 million users in India and the one-month long campaign is aimed at reaching its wide userbase. In the first phase, DEF will conduct awareness workshops among consumers across key cities in 10 states of India.

“Through the one-month-long campaign, TikTok aims to reach users pan-India. In addition to the three films, the campaign also features a radio jingle and an in-app challenge that inspires action, with a contextual adaptation of a culturally relevant phrase – Bura na post karo, Bura na share karo, Bura na comment karo (Post no evil, share no evil, comment no evil),” it added.

It’s easy to spread hate in the name of “personal opinion” but there are 2 ways to say the same thing. So, #WaitASecToReflect before you decide to express your opinion. Do your bit, visit https://t.co/o9nCCmaVIc & make the online world a safe place for allhttps://t.co/yTLCBE2tCY — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) August 20, 2019

The announcement comes after several incidents of people risking their lives while making videos came to the fore. On Sunday evening, a 16-year-old boy was run over by a train while recording a video for TikTok standing on the railways tracks in Purulia district in West Bengal. In a separate incident that occurred in April, a 19-year-old boy, Salman Zakir, was accidentally shot dead by his friend Sohail in the cheek while trying to make a TikTok video.

The Chinese social media app came under fire from the court and the government in recent months for potentially exposing young children to pornography. In July, the government had warned TikTok of a ban for alleged misuse of its platform for “anti-national activities” in India.

Earlier in April, the Madras High Court had implemented a temporary ban on the download of TikTok app from official app stores after it found the app to host content related to child pornography.