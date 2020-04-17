TikTok to introduce parental controls, disables Direct Messages for underage users

Parents will have to link their TikTok account to that of their children.

One of the most used applications by many people across the world, TikTok has announced some changes for its users. The video-sharing platform will be introducing a new feature called Family Pairing which will give parents a control over the application. The company said that parents will be able to control the usage of the application which includes direct messages as well. Apart from this, the company announced that the function of direct messages will also be disabled for users who are below 16 years of age. The notification has come at a time when millions of users (including teens) have been using TikTok due to lockdown across countries in the wake of Coronavirus.

TikTok in its blog had mentioned that with the new feature, parents will now have a greater control, especially how much time children spend on the application. The feature will also inform the parents about who their children are messaging. As a result, parents can restrict the activity. In order to use the feature, parents will have to link their TikTok account to that of their children. The pairing will help parents set control under Screen Time Management. The company will also be introducing Restricted Mode. However, it is unclear at the moment what functions this feature would perform.

Additionally TikTok said, “While Direct Messaging can be an amazing way to make new friends and connections. User safety is paramount. Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking existing protections one step further as relates to younger members of our community” and added that it would automatically be disabling Direct Messages for all the registered accounts under the age of 16.

It is to note that the application only allows messages from approved users and any kind of image and video content can not be sent through messages. The application has witnessed more than a billion downloads in the Coronavirus lockdown people as people have downloaded it for entertainment purposes.