TikTok set to incorporate advertisements in its app like Facebook, Snapchat

TikTok is set to upgrade its app by launching an audience network. This will allow advertisements to feature on their app. This is similar to what Facebook and Snapchat are already doing. TikTok will be able to make way more money once this feature goes live.

What is an Audience Network?

Audience Network allows advertisers to buy advertisement spots on the app. In addition to this, advertisers can also place advertisements on several other applications at the very same time.

Facebook has had an audience based network since the year 2014. TikTok is one of the most popular apps across the globe. It was the most downloaded app for iOS users in 2018. The Audience Network for TikTok is available in Japan at the moment. According to media reports, the audience network is being tested in East Asia and China as well. However, it is not clear whether the audience network will be used in other markets as well.

TikTok is a popular social media application which allows users to create short videos. The application is very popular among teenagers and they are the main users of this app.

However, the application has ha its share of controversies. TikTok was banned in India after a state court asked the government to ban it as it was sharing inappropriate content to users in the country. The ban was lifted later by the government late. The app was also banned in Indonesia for a brief period for inappropriate content. The US and UK had also criticised the app for collecting data on children. The FTC of US had fined the company with $5.7 million dollars.

TikTok which was earlier known as Musical ly, is owned by ByteDance a Chinese IT company.