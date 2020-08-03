  • MORE MARKET STATS

TikTok owner ByteDance accuses Facebook of ‘plagiarism and smears’

By: |
Published: August 3, 2020 10:06 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp.

TikTok has attracted criticism from Facebook CEO Mark ZuckerbergTikTok has attracted criticism from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

TikTok owner ByteDance has accused Facebook of plagiarism and smears although it did not elaborate on the accusation. The Chinese firm also said it faced “complex and unimaginable difficulties” as it worked to grow into global company. The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement late on Sunday posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns.

“ByteDance has always been committed to becoming a global company. During this process, we have faced all kinds of complex and unimaginable difficulties, including the tense international political environment, collision and conflict of different cultures and plagiarism and smears from competitor Facebook,” it said.

Related News

TikTok has attracted criticism from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who last year accused the app of censoring political protest. TikTok has denied the claim. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok. U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. TikTok owner ByteDance accuses Facebook of ‘plagiarism and smears’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Explained: What is natural language processing GPT-3, and how it works
2Quantum leap? US plans for unhackable internet may not fructify within a decade, but India is far behind
3Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok